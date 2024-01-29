Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,999,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 5.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $145,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after buying an additional 381,041 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,990,000 after buying an additional 90,448 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $86.55 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

