Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 84,277 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 292,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.09. The company had a trading volume of 143,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,774. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.