Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 84,277 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 292,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.09. The company had a trading volume of 143,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,774. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.