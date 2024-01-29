Secret 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,016.25 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and $3,016.25 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00128425 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00038718 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022614 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00320855 USD and is up 7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,013.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.