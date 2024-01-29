Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 472 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 255,564 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

