Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 995 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 1,145,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,186 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,796,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,447,000 after buying an additional 505,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,005,000.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 210,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

