Security Financial Services INC. Buys 1,486 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 516,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.69.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

