Security Financial Services INC. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 615,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,090. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.