Security Financial Services INC. Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $155.92. 3,728,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,260. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $366.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

