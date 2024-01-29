Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after buying an additional 3,031,779 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 714.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 913,734 shares during the period.

BNDX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,214,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,219. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.30%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

