Security Financial Services INC. Has $386,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.62. The company had a trading volume of 634,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,515. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.39. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

