Security Financial Services INC. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.46. 1,836,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

