Security Financial Services INC. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 381,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

