Security Financial Services INC. Sells 16,785 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.19. 1,150,818 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

