Security Financial Services INC. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.14% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSMB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSMB remained flat at $19.87 during trading on Monday. 21,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,289. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

