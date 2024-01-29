Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1,854.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,465 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.