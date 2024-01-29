Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 607,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.
