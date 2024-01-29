Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 607,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Shawcor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Shawcor

Shawcor Trading Up 7.5 %

Shawcor Company Profile

OTCMKTS SAWLF traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $12.27. 31,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,944. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. Shawcor has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

(Get Free Report)

Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.