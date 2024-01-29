Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $317.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $317.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $309.56.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $301.85 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 75.73%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

