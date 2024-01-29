Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

SSDOY stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Research analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

