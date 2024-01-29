Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Declines By 21.6%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.
About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group
