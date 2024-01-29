Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Declines By 21.6%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

