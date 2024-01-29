Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Grows By 10.1%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 768,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARQQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arqit Quantum stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.45. 265,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,038. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.13.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.