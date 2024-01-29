Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Grows By 10.1%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 768,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on ARQQ
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Arqit Quantum stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.45. 265,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,038. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.13.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.