Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Decreases By 24.4%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 71,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of ASLN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 58,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,018. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
