Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Expands By 12.5%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackboxstocks by 286.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Price Performance

BLBX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 151.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.46%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

