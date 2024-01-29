Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Rises By 12.5%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Blackboxstocks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackboxstocks by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackboxstocks during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

Shares of BLBX stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 151.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.46%.

(Get Free Report)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.