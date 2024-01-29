Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Decreases By 16.7%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

BDCO stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.15. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 134.85% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.