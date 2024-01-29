Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Drops By 11.9%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,300 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 422,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 123,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 57.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

