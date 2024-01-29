Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Decreases By 31.3%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BHFAO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.90. 44,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

