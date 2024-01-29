Short Interest in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Increases By 29.1%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,600 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 451,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ BNR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,346. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 70.22% and a negative net margin of 127.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter.
About Burning Rock Biotech
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
