Short Interest in Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Grows By 50.0%

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Genting Singapore Price Performance

Shares of GIGNY remained flat at $36.43 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 488. Genting Singapore has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61.

Get Genting Singapore alerts:

About Genting Singapore

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Genting Singapore Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of resorts and casinos. It operates through the Leisure and Hospitality, and Investments segments. The Leisure and Hospitality segment focuses on integrated resort in Singapore and other hospitality and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.