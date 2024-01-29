Short Interest in Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Grows By 50.0%

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Genting Singapore Price Performance
Shares of GIGNY remained flat at $36.43 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 488. Genting Singapore has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61.
About Genting Singapore
