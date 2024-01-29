Short Interest in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Expands By 53.1%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
GSI Technology Stock Performance
GSI Technology stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $9.80.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GSI Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
