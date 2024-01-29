Short Interest in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Drops By 17.6%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 508,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 497,089.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JOYY by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after buying an additional 751,909 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 515,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.
JOYY Stock Performance
YY opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.44. JOYY has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $43.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YY. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOYY
About JOYY
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JOYY
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.