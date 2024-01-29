Short Interest in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Drops By 17.6%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 508,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 497,089.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JOYY by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after buying an additional 751,909 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 515,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Performance

YY opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.44. JOYY has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.68 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YY. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOYY

About JOYY

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.