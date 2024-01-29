Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Drops By 14.5%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 235,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MRKR remained flat at $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. 444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,439. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.22% and a negative net margin of 77.33%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marker Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 33.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 55,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

Featured Stories

