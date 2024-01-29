Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Drops By 14.5%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 235,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Marker Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of MRKR remained flat at $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. 444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,439. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $9.68.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.22% and a negative net margin of 77.33%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marker Therapeutics
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.