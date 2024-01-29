Short Interest in Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Increases By 37.0%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MRRDF remained flat at C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.49.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Meridian Mining UK Societas
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.