Short Interest in Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Increases By 37.0%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MRRDF remained flat at C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.49.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

