Short Interest in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Declines By 13.7%

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,469. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

