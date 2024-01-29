Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Grows By 36.7%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $495,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $48.56.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

