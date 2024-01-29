Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Increases By 47.6%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Proximus Stock Down 1.0 %

Proximus Cuts Dividend

Shares of BGAOY opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Proximus’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

