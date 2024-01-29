Short Interest in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Decreases By 15.4%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on RPHM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RPHM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. 126,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,965. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

