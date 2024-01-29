Short Interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Rises By 39.6%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,700 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 383,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Safe & Green as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGBX opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. Safe & Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Safe & Green ( NASDAQ:SGBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 150.41% and a negative net margin of 85.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

