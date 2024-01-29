Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Grows By 37.9%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,653,800 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 1,199,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,538.0 days.
Sandfire Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SFRRF opened at $4.35 on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.
About Sandfire Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sandfire Resources
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.