Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Grows By 37.9%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,653,800 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 1,199,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,538.0 days.

Sandfire Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRRF opened at $4.35 on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

About Sandfire Resources

