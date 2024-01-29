Short Interest in Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Declines By 15.9%

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Siegfried Stock Performance

SGFEF remained flat at $846.00 during midday trading on Monday. Siegfried has a 52 week low of $685.00 and a 52 week high of $855.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $846.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $849.30.

Siegfried Company Profile

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

