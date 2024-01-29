Short Interest in STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Decreases By 23.4%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 179,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

SNVVF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.44. 15,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

