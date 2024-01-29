Short Interest in STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Decreases By 23.4%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 179,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
SNVVF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.44. 15,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.08.
About STEP Energy Services
