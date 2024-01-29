Short Interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Declines By 17.3%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 15,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in StoneCo by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

