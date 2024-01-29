Short Interest in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expands By 20.7%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $532.28. The company had a trading volume of 299,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,588. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.47. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $347.97 and a 1-year high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.