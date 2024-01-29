Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Rises By 14.8%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 621,800 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.2 days.

Shares of UHG opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 7.12. United Homes Group has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.73 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert F. Dozier bought 7,675 shares of United Homes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,339.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,976 shares in the company, valued at $240,550.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 11,128 shares of company stock worth $79,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of United Homes Group by 541.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes.

