Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Expands By 32.6%

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,500 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 443,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $5.81.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
