Short Interest in Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Expands By 32.6%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,500 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 443,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $5.81.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

