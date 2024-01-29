Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Sibanye Stillwater makes up about 2.3% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBSW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. 808,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,571. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.72. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.08.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

