Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Update

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 63,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Siebert Financial in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIEB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.84. 3,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.22. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

