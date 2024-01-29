Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 516,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 373.1 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMAWF traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.23. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.77. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $125.53 and a one year high of $189.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

