Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Short Interest Update

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
