Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Short Interest Update

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

