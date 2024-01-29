Sigma Planning Corp Buys 211 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $144.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.07. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.