Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,925,000 after buying an additional 1,649,486 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 14,643.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,411 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %

BX opened at $124.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

